Quality Education Crucial For Development, Breaking Cycle Of Poverty: Jane Marriott CMG OBE

Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Quality education crucial for development, breaking cycle of poverty: Jane Marriott CMG OBE

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Jane Marriott CMG OBE, said on Wednesday that inclusive, quality education is crucial for peace, development, and breaking the cycle of poverty.

In a video message on the occasion of the International Day of Education, she said that both girls and boys have an equal right to education to fulfill their dreams.

Marriott highlighted the concerning fact that approximately 26 million children in Pakistan are out of school, and even those enrolled are not receiving an adequate education.

She said that since 2014, the UK has directly supported around 5.8 million children in gaining access to a decent education across Pakistan. "I am glad that this journey continues with the government and development partners," she added.

The High Commissioner said “every child deserves a good education. And this International Day of Education, we vow to make this happen together.”

