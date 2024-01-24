- Home
- Pakistan
- Quality education crucial for development, breaking cycle of poverty: Jane Marriott CMG OBE
Quality Education Crucial For Development, Breaking Cycle Of Poverty: Jane Marriott CMG OBE
Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2024 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Jane Marriott CMG OBE, said on Wednesday that inclusive, quality education is crucial for peace, development, and breaking the cycle of poverty.
In a video message on the occasion of the International Day of Education, she said that both girls and boys have an equal right to education to fulfill their dreams.
Marriott highlighted the concerning fact that approximately 26 million children in Pakistan are out of school, and even those enrolled are not receiving an adequate education.
She said that since 2014, the UK has directly supported around 5.8 million children in gaining access to a decent education across Pakistan. "I am glad that this journey continues with the government and development partners," she added.
The High Commissioner said “every child deserves a good education. And this International Day of Education, we vow to make this happen together.”
Recent Stories
Update about MBBS classes, Check the details here
Engr. Dr. Mahmood A. Sulehri, former Vice President at NESPAK, has been conferre ..
Sheikh Rasheed seeks transfer from jail to hospital for deteriorating health
FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Pakistan match against Jordan likely to take place in ..
Oil & Gas exploration companies to invest $33.3m in eight blocks in three years
Misinformation through AI threat to states, democracy across globe: Solangi
COVID-19 impacts Australian team before Brisbane Test
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 January 2024
Secretary instructs DHOs to ensure availability of doctors in hospitals
ECP replaces RO for unauthorised symbol change
Measles cases soar in Europe in 2023: WHO
More Stories From Pakistan
-
World education day observed; KP Governor for joint efforts to improve education sector9 minutes ago
-
Peshawar Police chalks out security plan for general elections9 minutes ago
-
CDA taking concrete measures to protect natural beauty of capital18 minutes ago
-
JUI-F to start new journey of development after winning elections: Maulana Zia19 minutes ago
-
Ombudsman Punjab resolves dozens of public complaints: Spokesperson19 minutes ago
-
Power to remain suspended on Peshawar, Nowshera, Kohat grids19 minutes ago
-
PPP always strived for middle class uplift: Bilawal19 minutes ago
-
PPP local leader shot dead in Jamshoro29 minutes ago
-
DC for intensifying crackdown against profiteers of fertilizers29 minutes ago
-
Engr. Dr. Mahmood A. Sulehri, former Vice President at NESPAK, has been conferred with the prestigio ..32 minutes ago
-
UN Women, Japan celebrate success of women’s socio-economic resilience project39 minutes ago
-
DPO Haripur chairs monthly crime meeting to review performance49 minutes ago