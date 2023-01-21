UrduPoint.com

Quality Education Crucial For Economic Growth: Minister Of State For Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 21, 2023 | 10:30 PM

Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik on Saturday stressed that educational institutes provide quality education as ensuring the quality education in the institutes would help to chart the country on the path of prosperity and growth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik on Saturday stressed that educational institutes provide quality education as ensuring the quality education in the institutes would help to chart the country on the path of prosperity and growth.

Addressing the 14th Annual Teachers' Development Conference organized by The Millennium Education (TME) Group, he said TME revolutionized the private education sector in Pakistan by adopting modern innovations and visionary ideas.

Malik appreciated TME Group for conducting this conference to upscale the professional skills of the teachers and provide exposure to contemporary trends.

Speaking on the occasion, TME Pakistan Chief Executive Dr Faisal Mushtaq stressed replacing the conventional classrooms with learning studios which would help in learning innovations.

Dr Faisal Mushtaq called the sound pedagogical foundations, interactive engagement, creativity, diversity, collaboration, and experiential learning the key factors in meaningful learning and intellectual development.

The conference was attended by 1100 teachers hailed across the country with other distinguished guests including Ambassador of the Republic of Italy Andreas Ferrarese, SAPM Public Policy and Strategic Communications Fahd Hussain, Director Teacher's Development Centre Abbas Hussain, Director National Curriculum Council of Pakistan Dr Mariam Chughtai, and other leaders from across the academic spectrum in Pakistan.

More Stories From Pakistan

