Quality Education Essential For Development: Governor

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 11:00 PM

Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai Wednesday said modern and scientific education for youth in educational institutions would ensure educated Balochistan because quality education was essential for development

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai Wednesday said modern and scientific education for youth in educational institutions would ensure educated Balochistan because quality education was essential for development.

He expressed these views while talking to teachers and students of Balochistan Residential College (BRC) Loralai, who were visiting Governor House, said a press release issued here.

Governor Balochistan said performance of Balochistan Residential College Loralai was exemplary for province.

He urged Principal Professor (rtd) Muhammad Hassan Tareen and his entire team to utilize all available resources to assume latest teaching method to enhance their educational activities for promoting further curriculum advancement for better future of students.

"Young people are not only builder of our future but they are also present shareholders in province", he said.

Later, Teachers and students of BRC visited different parts of Governor House where students attracted from historic Governor House.

