Quality education essential for sustainable economic growth: Muqam

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan, and SAFRON, Engineer Amir Muqam on Friday emphasized the importance of quality education for achieving sustainable economic development and prosperity in Pakistan.

Speaking at the annual Parents’ Day ceremony at Pakistan Scouts Cadet College Batrasi, he highlighted the role of collective efforts in overcoming challenges, including terrorism.

He remarked, “Pakistan is endowed with abundant natural resources, and we need to work collectively for its progress to reach greater heights.”

Citing examples of national resilience, such as the 2005 earthquake, the 2010 floods, and the fight against terrorism, the minister praised the nation’s unity in overcoming adversities.

Muqam acknowledged the significant contributions of graduates from Cadet College Batrasi in various fields and underscored the importance of students as the nation’s future leaders.

He urged parents to closely monitor their children's academic performance, extracurricular activities, and daily routines to secure a bright and safe future.

Addressing concerns about misinformation on social media, the minister warned against misleading propaganda aimed at youth, encouraging students to follow truth and reject negative elements attempting to distort young minds.

He lauded Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s efforts in tackling economic challenges, noting that the government’s effective monetary and economic policies have reduced inflation to single digits and boosted the stock exchange to record levels.

Reflecting on the devastating earthquake of October 8, 2005, which severely impacted the Hazara Division, particularly Mansehra District, the minister commended the college administration for continuing educational activities despite significant infrastructure damage.

He also recognized the sacrifices of Pakistan’s martyrs, calling them the true heroes who ensured the nation’s security.

Highlighting the college’s contributions, he stated that students from across Pakistan, including all provinces and Azad Kashmir, are receiving quality education at the institution adding that seats for former FATA residents have been retained in recognition of their sacrifices for the country.

He asked the college administration to prepare proper PC-1 documents for future projects before initiating practical work.

Earlier, the college principal delivered a welcome address and expressed gratitude to the minister for attending as the chief guest.

The event was attended by faculty members, students, and a large number of parents.