Quality Education For All, PTI Govt's Top Priority: Dr Firdous

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 05:40 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) ::Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday said that it was top priority of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to ensure provision of quality education in the country.

Addressing the participants in the annual prize distribution ceremony of a private school at Koobey Chak near here, she said the government was successfully removing all flaws in the education system and ensuring easy access of everyone to quality education.

Dr Firdous said that the government was striving to provide the same education to everyone under the prime minister's uniform education policy, recently approved by the Federal cabinet.

She said the government was also ensuring quality education in 17,000 seminaries across the country.

The special assistant said that the government was making all-out efforts to promote technical education among the youth under the Hunarmand Naujawan Programme in the country.

She said that the government would soon launch undergraduate scholarships under Prime Minister's Ehsaas Programme to provide quality education to 50,000 youth.

Your Thoughts and Comments

