Quality Education, Health Top Most Priority Of Govt: Qamarul Islam Raja

Sumaira FH Published December 08, 2024 | 07:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Member National Assembly (MNA) and Chairman of the District Coordination Committee Rawalpindi, Engineer Qamarul islam Raja, has emphasized that education and health are top priorities for Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

He highlighted the government’s commitment to bring out-of-school children into the education system while addressing a dinner hosted by the All Pakistan Private Schools and Colleges Association (APESCA), Rawalpindi District.

Speaking on the occasion, Qamarul Islam praised the role of private educational institutions in improving the standard of education in the country. He called on private schools to actively support efforts to enroll out-of-school children.

“The problems faced by private schools will be addressed on a priority basis,” he assured.

During the event, CEO Education Rawalpindi, Amanullah Khan, pledged to resolve registration issues for private schools promptly. He encouraged APESCA to establish a help center to guide unregistered schools through the registration process.

Amanullah Khan also commended APESCA for making school registration an online process, calling it a significant achievement.

APESCA leaders briefed attendees on their organization's objectives and achievements, highlighting their dedication to improving private education. Information Secretary PML-N Rawalpindi Division Qais Qayyum Malik, General Secretary PP-10 Nazia Ilyas Kayani, District President of the All Pakistan Clerks Association Raja Aftab, and other notable figures were also present at the dinner.

