Quality Education Imperative For Gaining Targets Of Higher Knowledge: Governor

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 08:44 PM

Quality education imperative for gaining targets of higher knowledge: Governor

Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha on Tuesday said the quality of education has to be improved for achieving targets of higher education institutions as the correct setting of objectives indicates the real destination

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha on Tuesday said the quality of education has to be improved for achieving targets of higher education institutions as the correct setting of objectives indicates the real destination.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Vice Chancellor of Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences (BUITMS) Engineer Farooq Bazai, at Governor House.

On the occasion, Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha said that we have to show seriousness and prudence in financial management and efficient use of human resources to reach our destination and accelerate the pace of development.

Governor of Balochistan said the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan wanted all the public sector universities in Balochistan to be developed day and night.

He said the day is not far when we will be able to make full use of modern research and creativity to promote a healthy environment in higher education institutions across the province and bring the teaching methods in line with modern requirements.

