Quality education imperative for sustainable economic growth, prosperity: Engr Amir Muqam

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Affairs, Engr Amir Muqam Friday said that quality education was vital for achieving sustainable economic growth and prosperity in Pakistan.

Addressing the Annual Parents Day function at Pakistan Scouts Cadet College Batrasi, Engr Amir Muqam said that the country was confronted with various challenges including terrorism that would be addressed through collective efforts. He said that Pakistan was our country blessed with all natural resources and we need to work for its prosperity collectively to achieve heights of success.

He said the nation had shown resilience and strength to overcome all challenges whether it was the 2005 devastating earthquake, the 2010 floods or terrorism issues.

Lauding the educational services and rich contribution of the passed-out students of Cadet College Batrasi in the development of Pakistan, the federal minister said that students were the future of Pakistan as they are the ones who would shoulder the future responsibilities.

He urged parents to keep close eyes on their children's education performance, sports and daily work imperative for their safe and bright future.

Engr Amir Muqam said that a handful of propagandists through fake and misleading news on social media were trying to misguide the youth for their vested interests but such negative elements were not succeed in their nefarious designs. He advised students to follow truths and reject all those elements who were spreading lies in a bid to pollute young minds to achieve their nefarious goals.

He said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was working tirelessly to take the country's out of existing challenges. Due to govt effective monetary and economic policies, the price hike came to a single digit and the stock exchange moved to an upward trajectory, he added.

Engr Amir Muqam recalled the October 8, 2005, devastating earthquake when almost the entire Hazara division especially the Mansehra district was badly affected and lauded the management of Cadet College Batrasi for the continuation of the studies despite damages to its infrastructure by the powerful quake.

He said martyrs of Pakistan were our real heroes and due to their sacrifices today we are living without any fear.

Engr Amir Muqam said that Cadet College Batrasi was a prime education institute where students of all provinces of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir were enrolled and getting quality education. He said that people of erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Area (FATA) had rendered great sacrifices for Pakistan and their seats in the College should be intact.

He said that the passed students of the College has proved their mettle in all fields in the country and abroad.

The federal minister advised the college management to prepare PC-1 of the required projects before starting practical work on it.

Earlier, the Principal of the College presented a welcome address and thanked the Federal Minister Engr Amir Muqam for gracing the Patient Day function as Chief Guest.

Besides faculty and students, the function was also attended by students and their parents in large numbers.