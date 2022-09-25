MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :Central leader Pakistan Tehreek Insaf Syed Fakhar Imam said on Sunday that quality education was vital for the country's progress and prosperity.

No nation could make progress until it promoted quality education. He said this while talking to a delegation of the Higher Education Department's team during its visit to Kabirwala. Fakhar Imram observed that China sent its thousands of youngsters to different American universities for quality education. The youngsters played a vital role in the development of China, he said.

"Today is an era of technology, unfortunately, we are lagging behind in this field", lamented Fakhar Imam.

Fakhar added that none of our universities was presented in the list of top 500 universities of the world. He urged upon youth to come forward and acquire quality education. Director Colleges Multan Division Dr Fareed Sharif also spoke and stated Punjab government was paying immense focus on promotion of education.

"The government is offering free of cost education to students at Intermediate level. Apart from this, colleges are being upgraded in the province and it would surely facilitate the youth, especially living in remote areas,"he added.