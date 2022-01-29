UrduPoint.com

Quality Education Inevitable For Sustainable Development: Aamir Dogar

Muhammad Irfan Published January 29, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Quality education inevitable for sustainable development: Aamir Dogar

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Affairs, Malik Amir Dogar, said on Saturday that nations equipped with modern education were making rapid progress.

He said that it was dire need to equip future generation with quality education.

Dogar expressed these views while addressing the inaugural ceremony of four-years BS program at Government Civil Lines College.

PM Imran Khan strongly believed in provision of quality education as it could help lead country on the way to robust progress and prosperity, said Dogar.

He said that parents were facing difficulties for quality education of their children, however, the government was paying immense focus on upgradation of government institutes to facilitate young generation. The government is also offering transport facility to students of all government institutes.

Dogar also hinted that he had managed funds for WASA and PHA.

There are 10 to 12 parks in his constituency lacking basic facilities. However, the renovation work is in progress at all these parks, he added.

In addition, new facilities have been provided in various girls and boys schools and new blocks are being constructed.

Similarly, new rooms are being constructed in Emerson College, Science College and Alimdar Hussain College. Dogar said that the government was constructing a new multi-story girls' high school at land owned by Corporation and it would be elevated to status of Higher Secondary School soon.

He said that due to heavy traffic congestion on Lodhi Colony Road to MDA Chowk, there was a problem of traffic block and the road was being widened. Similarly, dual road will also be constructed from Eidgah Chowk to Rashidabad flyover.

SAPM said that welfare of people and provision of facilities to them was manifesto of PTI.

The complete renovation of Nishtar Hospital would be done and missing facilities would be added in Nishtar hospital with cost of Rs two billion.

Dogar announced construction of new Malik Salahuddin Dogar BS Block at Government Civil Lines College. He also announced that government had approved Rs 10 million for construction the new block. Water filtration plant is also being introduced in the college.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Education Water Road Traffic Young Progress Lead All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Top court issues detailed verdict in Justice Isa c ..

Top court issues detailed verdict in Justice Isa case

3 minutes ago
 Mahira Khan extends good wishes to Indian actor Mo ..

Mahira Khan extends good wishes to Indian actor Mouni Roy

26 minutes ago
 Putin Instructs Russian Parliament to Consider Bil ..

Putin Instructs Russian Parliament to Consider Bill Clarifying Concept of Tortur ..

25 minutes ago
 Shanghai's auto exports hit record high

Shanghai's auto exports hit record high

25 minutes ago
 China to raise retail fuel prices

China to raise retail fuel prices

25 minutes ago
 PSL 2022: Karachi Kings, Gladiators to lock horns ..

PSL 2022: Karachi Kings, Gladiators to lock horns today

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>