Quality Education Key To Progress, Prosperity: Asif Khan

Muhammad Irfan Published June 08, 2022 | 05:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Member Provincial Assembly and Focal Person for Mega Projects and Rehabilitation of Peshawar Asif Khan on Thursday underlined the need for taking solid measures for promoting quality education for achieving socio-economic development of the country.

In a statement, he said that all the ongoing development projects in the education sector should be timely completed and these initiatives would help promote education for betterment of the society.

He said that it was a priority to provide education facilities to the people and no compromise would be made on it. He said that no compromise would be made on a quality of construction work in schools in PK76He said concrete measures should be taken to complete these projects for achieving national prosperity. He said that all construction work in schools should be done in quality manner and in this regard he was of the view that a robust monitoring system should be in place.

