UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Quality Education Key To Province Development : Amanullah Khan

Faizan Hashmi 12 hours ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 02:07 PM

Quality education key to province development : Amanullah Khan

Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai said development of educational institutions and standard of education were key to sustainable development of Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai said development of educational institutions and standard of education were key to sustainable development of Balochistan.

He expressed these views while visiting University of Balochistan (UoB) where he took round of the University's newly constructed Sub-Campus Jangal Bagha Quetta, said a news release issued here on Saturday.

On the occasion, Vice Chancellor University of Balochistan (UoB) Dr. Muhammad Anwar Panizai, Pro-Vice Chancellor Administration Dr. Muhammad Alam Mengal, Pro-Vice Chancellor Academic, Dr. Saood Taj, Registrar Wali-ur-Rehman, Treasure Junaid Khan, Director General Engineering Muhammad Farooq, Den Faculty Dr. Saeeda Mengal, Dr. Sobia Ramza and professors were also present.

Dr. Waheed Noor, a faculty member of the varsity briefed the Governor about provision of education facilities including research activities, ongoing schemes of institutions, future programs, under-consideration other branches of the varsity and construction of Sub-Campus in detail.

Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai also appreciated efforts of UoB and completion of building Sub-Campus of Jangal Bagh on time which would help provision of quality education to students.

He said Balochistan University has made significant strides in a limited time and also expressed satisfaction over the performance of the UoB, saying that the varsity would maintain its endeavor for promotion of research based knowledge along with quality of education.

"Development of education and usefulness of human resources can play essential role in progress of province, higher educational institutions of province should fully play their due role in this regard", he said adding, he would always cooperate with institutions of educational for nurturing knowledge based environment.

The Vice Chancellor of UoB lauded Governor Balochistan for specially focusing on education matters and development of higher educational institutions in the province, saying future of thousands of students was association with Balochistan University and it was top priority of UoB to provide quality higher education to its pupils. "Provision of higher education is being ensured in province through establishing UoB's Sub-Campus varsity which was also positive sign of poor students, he said adding, each and every steps were underway to ensure promotion of educational activities and completion of projects for betterment of province.

Later, the Vice Chancellor presented shield to the Governor Balochistan.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Governor Poor Education Progress Bagh Junaid Khan Amanullah Khan Top

Recent Stories

Great success for Hero Dubai with more than 400 ri ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler attends Exeter Gulf Alumni Dinner

3 hours ago

ADEK concludes Abu Dhabi Science Festival

3 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed, Hazza bin Zayed watch Preside ..

5 hours ago

UAE leadership pays proper support for cultural, i ..

5 hours ago

Huge turnout of motor enthusiasts, families at fir ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.