Quality education key to province development : Amanullah Khan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai said development of educational institutions and standard of education were key to sustainable development of Balochistan.

He expressed these views while visiting University of Balochistan (UoB) where he took round of the University's newly constructed Sub-Campus Jangal Bagha Quetta, said a news release issued here on Saturday.

On the occasion, Vice Chancellor University of Balochistan (UoB) Dr. Muhammad Anwar Panizai, Pro-Vice Chancellor Administration Dr. Muhammad Alam Mengal, Pro-Vice Chancellor Academic, Dr. Saood Taj, Registrar Wali-ur-Rehman, Treasure Junaid Khan, Director General Engineering Muhammad Farooq, Den Faculty Dr. Saeeda Mengal, Dr. Sobia Ramza and professors were also present.

Dr. Waheed Noor, a faculty member of the varsity briefed the Governor about provision of education facilities including research activities, ongoing schemes of institutions, future programs, under-consideration other branches of the varsity and construction of Sub-Campus in detail.

Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai also appreciated efforts of UoB and completion of building Sub-Campus of Jangal Bagh on time which would help provision of quality education to students.

He said Balochistan University has made significant strides in a limited time and also expressed satisfaction over the performance of the UoB, saying that the varsity would maintain its endeavor for promotion of research based knowledge along with quality of education.

"Development of education and usefulness of human resources can play essential role in progress of province, higher educational institutions of province should fully play their due role in this regard", he said adding, he would always cooperate with institutions of educational for nurturing knowledge based environment.

The Vice Chancellor of UoB lauded Governor Balochistan for specially focusing on education matters and development of higher educational institutions in the province, saying future of thousands of students was association with Balochistan University and it was top priority of UoB to provide quality higher education to its pupils. "Provision of higher education is being ensured in province through establishing UoB's Sub-Campus varsity which was also positive sign of poor students, he said adding, each and every steps were underway to ensure promotion of educational activities and completion of projects for betterment of province.

Later, the Vice Chancellor presented shield to the Governor Balochistan.