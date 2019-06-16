UrduPoint.com
Quality Education Must For Country's Development: Ghulam Murtaza

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 06:40 PM

Quality education must for country's development: Ghulam Murtaza

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :Sindh Minister for Labour and Human Resources Ghulam Murtaza Baloch Sunday emphasised upon promoting quality education to compete with the developed world in different fields, and for the development and prosperity of the country.

This he said at a ceremony for the distribution of certificates at Darul Uloom Mujadidia Naeemia Sahib Dad Goth, District Malir on the occasion of 38th Annual Urs of Hazrat Mufti Abdullah Naeemi.

Several religious scholars including Chief Patron Mufti Muhammad Jan Mujadadi Naeemi were also present.

The Provincial Minister said under SESSI, several schools and colleges are working and providing quality education to the children of labour class.

He noted balanced and educated young men may carry the country to the highest level of the progress.

He said, "We have made efforts to give better education facilities to the children of the workers so that they might become doctors, engineers and other professionals." He said for the purpose, a medical college in Landhi is near completion, in which college 25 percent admissions would be given to the children of the workers free of cost.

He said that for the same purpose an engineering college is also being built.

