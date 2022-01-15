Quality education must for matchless progress: Aamir Dogar

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs and Chief Whip National Assembly Malik Aamir Dogar on Saturday said that quality education was vital to put country on way leading to matchless progress and prosperity.

He expressed these views during a ceremony related to upgradation of Government Iqbal Girls High School to status of Higher Secondary school.

He hinted the incumbent government was employing all possible resources to promote modern education. During past regimes, he lamented that resources were looted by commission mafia.

Aamir Dogar, However, remarked that PTI government was spending huge amounts on welfare of people. He remarked that industry, agriculture, construction sector and exports were improving gradually.

The PTI government under vibrant leadership of PM Imran Khan was fighting against different challenges and mafias.

About development work in the city, he observed that different roads including MDA Chowk, Lodhi colony, LMQ and some others were being widened to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the city.

Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture Nadeem Qureshi also spoke and informed that Rs 40 million had been spent on upgradation of the school. He hinted that 12 new classrooms and four labs would be built to facilitate girls.

Similarly, new furniture and other material for science labs would also be given to the school. Qureshi observed that the government would also install solar system in the education institute. On this occasion, a good number of traders, PTI workers, civil society activists were also present.