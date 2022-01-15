UrduPoint.com

Quality Education Must For Matchless Progress: Aamir Dogar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 15, 2022 | 08:31 PM

Quality education must for matchless progress: Aamir Dogar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs and Chief Whip National Assembly Malik Aamir Dogar on Saturday said that quality education was vital to put country on way leading to matchless progress and prosperity

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs and Chief Whip National Assembly Malik Aamir Dogar on Saturday said that quality education was vital to put country on way leading to matchless progress and prosperity.

He expressed these views during a ceremony related to upgradation of Government Iqbal Girls High School to status of Higher Secondary school.

He hinted the incumbent government was employing all possible resources to promote modern education. During past regimes, he lamented that resources were looted by commission mafia.

Aamir Dogar, However, remarked that PTI government was spending huge amounts on welfare of people. He remarked that industry, agriculture, construction sector and exports were improving gradually.

The PTI government under vibrant leadership of PM Imran Khan was fighting against different challenges and mafias.

About development work in the city, he observed that different roads including MDA Chowk, Lodhi colony, LMQ and some others were being widened to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the city.

Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture Nadeem Qureshi also spoke and informed that Rs 40 million had been spent on upgradation of the school. He hinted that 12 new classrooms and four labs would be built to facilitate girls.

Similarly, new furniture and other material for science labs would also be given to the school. Qureshi observed that the government would also install solar system in the education institute. On this occasion, a good number of traders, PTI workers, civil society activists were also present.

Related Topics

Imran Khan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Exports Education Civil Society Agriculture Traffic Progress All Government Industry Million

Recent Stories

15 more tested positive for coronavirus in Balochi ..

15 more tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan

11 minutes ago
 National Security policy is apolitical: Moeed Yusu ..

National Security policy is apolitical: Moeed Yusuf

11 minutes ago
 Prof Stanton predicts genocide in India: President ..

Prof Stanton predicts genocide in India: President

12 minutes ago
 FESCO to face LESCO in hockey cup

FESCO to face LESCO in hockey cup

13 minutes ago
 Over 100 Families Flee Samoan Coastline After Viol ..

Over 100 Families Flee Samoan Coastline After Violent Volcanic Eruption in Tonga ..

13 minutes ago
 Security policy based on internal peace, financial ..

Security policy based on internal peace, financial recovery :Ashrafi

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.