Quality education plays major role in national uplift: Irshad Qaiser

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :KP Caretaker Minister for Law and Higher Education, Justice (Rtd) Irshad Qaiser has said that quality education plays a major role in the progress and development of the nation and country.

She was presiding over a performance review meeting of the Higher Education Department here on Thursday. During the meeting, the Secretary Higher Education and Director Higher Education gave a detailed briefing regarding the performance of the department especially on the implementation of the roadmap for promotion of higher education and future line of action in this regard.

The provincial minister was also told about the newly established universities, colleges and other projects initiated under the auspices of the department.

The Caretaker Minister for Law & Higher Education expressed satisfaction over the performance of the department and said that the government is making all out efforts for provision of economical and quality education to the people.