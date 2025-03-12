Quality education, political stability imperative for exports led economic growth: Ahsan Iqbal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms, Ahsan Iqbal here Wednesday said that political stability and research based quality education was imperative for exports-led economic growth on fast track basis.

Addressing students and faculty of the Institute of Management Sciences (IMS) here at Hayatabad as chief guest, Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal said that peace and harmony, political stability, continuity of economic policies and strong commitment to implement reforms are key for achieving goals of sustainable economic growth and development.

He said that developed nations including China have made rapid progress because of consistency of policies, political stability and implementation of economic reforms on ground.

The Federal Minister said that there was no dearth of resources in Pakistan and every goal could be achieved through dedication and professional commitment. Since Independence On August 14, 1947, he said that Pakistan had achieved great progress in different sectors and today’s the number of public sector universities has swelled to 250 in the country.

Ahsan Iqbal said today was an era of information technology, artificial intelligence and urged youth to take advantage of the Govt’s goal oriented IT policies and projects such as Uran Pakistan. He said the Federal Govt was promoting IT sector by giving laptops to students to help them in completion of their education and research work at colleges and universities.

Ahsan Iqbal said that politics of negativity and agitation would not work rather we need to equip youth with ornament of education and IT skills.

To compete with the developed nations, he said that we need to work hard with great speed for next 22 years by coping ourselves with digital technologies in order to achieve economic heights and provide jobs opportunities to all.

Under Uran Pakistan, he said that focus was being made on increasing exports for enhancing sustainable economic growth, increasing foreign reserves, value addition and innovation in manufacturing, minerals, agriculture, IT and manpower export.

Under E Pakistan, he said the Govt was working on enhancing digital economy by ensuring quality Information and Communications Technologies (ICTs), promotion of environment friendly technologies, combating climate change besides encouraging equity and development. He said climate change has emerged as a major challenge to Pakistan and under Uran Pakistan Govt would help counter this issue with cooperation of relevant stakeholders.

Ahsan Iqbal said that Uran Pakistan was a landmark program launched by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif that would change destiny of people. He said the Govt’s projects and policies were aimed to increase IT exports significantly.

Ahsan Iqbal said that energy shortfall was key challenge that negatively impacted industrial production in the past and addressing the issue of power pilferage was imperative for achieving maximum industrial and agriculture production for economic gains.

He said Higher Education Commission (HEC) were directed to equip students with information technology vital for better exports management and entrepreneurship for increasing foreign exchange and generation of jobs opportunities.

Later, talking to reporters, Professor Ahsan Iqbal said that Govt’s successful policies and economic reforms started producing fruitful results in the country where price hike has slashed to below four percent digit while policy rate significantly reduced.

Despite difference in political approach and thinking, he said that we all are united for progress and development of Pakistan. He said that 60 percent resources goes from federation to the provinces.

He said that investment started coming back to Pakistan from the friendly countries which strongly reflected their confidence in Govt’s economic policies. Earlier, the Federal Minister was welcomed by the faculty and students of IMS Hayatabad.

APP/fam/1320