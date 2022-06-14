GILGIT , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Tuesday highlighting the importance of quality education and skilled manpower for sustainable development of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) said the vocational training was essential for students especially females.

Dr. Alvi who was addressing the fifth graduation ceremony (Convocation)of the University of Baltistan at here Skardu said that students could realize the dream of financial self-sufficiency through digital skills and freelance trainings.

President congratulated the graduating students, their parents and teachers and wished them a bright future.

Talented and skilled manpower, he said, was required to utilize the natural resources for Gilgit-Baltistan's development and prosperity which could also help achieve economic revolution.

The president stressed that universities needed to promote research for tackling the effects of climate change a major global threat.

"I am always happy to visit Gilgit-Baltistan as the people here have higher spirits and enthusiasm for the development and stability of the country", the president remarked.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Khalid Khursheed welcomed the visit of the President thanking him for his knowledge and special attachment to the people here.

Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan announced that the provincial government was formulating a strategy for the establishment of three more universities in GB with its own resources.

Earlier, the President was received by the Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khurshid, Speaker Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Syed Amjad Zaidi, provincial ministers, senior civil officials and the administration of the university at the commencement ceremony.

Dr. Zakir Hussain Zakir, Vice Chancellor, University of Baltistan, while delivering the welcome address, covered the efforts and initiatives taken for the promotion of education and research in the university and also thanked the President for his special participation in the award ceremony.

The President Alvi also distributed medals among the best performing students on the occasion.