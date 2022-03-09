UrduPoint.com

Quality Education Stressed For Women

Sumaira FH Published March 09, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Finance Sialkot Syeda Amna Maududi has said that in order to empower women and to ensure their equal rights, women must be equipped with higher and quality education

She expressed these views while addressing a ceremony, jointly organised by Government Allama Iqbal College for Women, Department of Social Welfare and local NGOs, as a special guest.

Amna said that the fact was that no house was complete without women. She said that society cannot survive without the economic and social participation of women.

Deputy Director Social Welfare Sharif Ghumman, Principal Govt. Allama Iqbal Degree College for Women Prof. Zeba Zahoor, Executive Director Baidarie Arshid Mehmood Mirza, Chairman Rose Welfare Ashfaq Nazar and others were also present.

The ADC Finance Sialkot planted a sapling at the lawns of the Govt. Allama Iqbal Degree College for Women.

