Quality education to children of Police employees top priority: IGP

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Arif Nawaz Khan on Monday said that provision of better health care and education to the children of Police employees would result in economic and mental satisfaction to the force.

Punjab police were utilizing all resources in this regard and MOUs were being signed with different educational institutions so that children of Police employees could become a helpful citizen of the society after getting standard education, he added.

These views were expressed by the IG Punjab during a ceremony held for signing an MOU between Punjab Police and Aspire Group for free education of children of Police employees.

He said that relief from educational issues of children of Police officials would lower down the stress level of force and they would be able to put their all focus and energy on their professional duties.

The IGP said that police employees could not get their children educated from best educational institutions due to shortage of resources and long and scattered duty hours.

Arif Nawaz reiterated that provision of quality education to children of Police employees was their top priority and steps were being taken in all districts across the province in this regard.

All additional IGs, CCPO Lahore B.A Nasir, DIG operations Lahore Ashfaq Ahmad Khan with other senior officers of the central police office were present on the occasion.