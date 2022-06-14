Quality education to children vital for GB progress, prosperity: President

UrduPoint.com

President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday said that provision of quality education to the children was inevitable for the progress and prosperity of Gilgit Baltistan

SKARDU, , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday said that provision of quality education to the children was inevitable for the progress and prosperity of Gilgit Baltistan.

The president, addressing a ceremony for distributing transportation stipends among the students of government schools of Skardu held here at Girls High school of Quaidabad, also called for removing the impediments in the course of education.

He also emphasized the steps to provide the required resources for the promotion of education.

He appreciated the Government of Gilgit Baltistan for launching a "revolutionary project" to address the difficulties faced by the students, particularly the girls, in their traveling to the schools.

He said the project would help reduce the ratio of out-of-school children, and increase the literacy rate, particularly female literacy.

He said as education was a fundamental right of every child, the state was responsible to ensure the provision of education to children aged five to 16 years.

The president observed that the students, particularly the females, had to face difficulties to reach their schools, and the GB government's step to provide stipends for persuading the parents to send children to schools was laudable.

He said right decision-making was inevitable in practical life which was not possible to achieve without education.

He hoped that the GB government would ensure education for every child within the next few years. Moreover, the character-building of the students should also be focused upon in the schools, he added.

