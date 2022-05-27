Quality education to meet future challenges successfully: Bangash

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Minister for Higher Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kamran Bangash on Friday said that a ten-year vision was being chalked out to equip the young generation with quality higher education for meeting the contemporary and future challenges successfully.

In a statement, he said that it was for the first time in the history of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that a ten-year higher education vision was worked out to raise the standard of higher education for benefiting future generations.

He said it would transform Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's educational institutions into the best educational institutions in the world with focus on teachers training, group work and capacity building strategies.

He said the government was giving priority to promoting quality education and had done historic work for higher education which was unprecedented in the last 60 years.

He said efforts are being made to provide free education to all youth in the next ten years and added universities faculty, NGOs, private partners, think tanks and other partners' ideas would be put into practice.