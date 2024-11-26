Quality Education To Students Stressed
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 26, 2024 | 04:10 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Sarah Rehman on Tuesday stressed the need for providing quality education to students, enabling them to face future challenges, effectively.
She was chairing a meeting of the District Steering Committee for Education, which was attended by officials of the district administration, stakeholders of education department.
During the meeting, the officials of the education department gave a detailed briefing about steps taken for development of the education sector besides other relevant issues.
Speaking on the occasion, the deputy commissioner said no effort would be spared to provide access to quality education which played a key role in national development.
In this regard, she said no compromise should be made and solid steps should be taken for the uplift of the education sector.
