LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday that quality education to the youth had always been top priority of his party.

In an interactive session 'Country's challenges and the future' with the youth here, he stressed the need for promoting the IT sector as well as enhancing its exports, as the world was in dire need of IT experts. He also called for comprehensive measures to bring forth the youth potential and vowed to uplift the country’s youth by initiating various development projects after coming into government again. He said that whosoever come to power would have to work for the empowerment of the youth lot comprising 60 percent of the country's population. "Pakistan is not an oil or gas rich country but has brilliant and talented youths, which have the ability to ensure speedy development and steer the country out of prevailing challenges, if provided with adequate resources," he remarked.

Responding to a question about e-libraries in the country, the PML-N President said that there should be e-libraries at every park. The government should also come up with such a policy under which the graduates could get jobs soon after completing their respective degrees. Acknowledging the youth's talent in sports, he said that sports activities guaranteed healthy youth and society, asserting that the PML-N during its last tenure had initiated a number of sports projects, besides retrieving the cricket and other sports grounds from land grabbers. Those grounds were renovated and equipped with advanced sports facilities.

He promised that if the PML-N comes again into power, it would restart its 'Talent Hunt' programme and also constitute sports councils.

To a query about climate change, he said the PML-N had always prioritized this issue as it was linked with future generation. In this regard, he called for a comprehensive strategy and careful planning for urban development while focusing on environmental issues as it was very important for ensuring a healthy lifestyle. He vowed to roll out small and medium enterprises (SMEs) projects in the country.

Shehbaz Sharif recalled the flash floods that had hit parts of the country including Punjab in year 2022 due to the climatic change, adding, "Dealing with climate change is one of the biggest challenges we are facing today."

About Balochistan, he said that it was the responsibility of every government to address the problems of Balochistan and eliminate the sense of deprivation among the people of that province. He said that national development hinged on unity among all the stakeholders.

To another question, he acknowledged the farmers community, saying, "The farmers and growers are playing a major role in catering to the needs of foods of 250 million people of the country."

Replying to yet another query, Shehbaz Sharif said the PML-N government had recruited 300,000 schoolteachers and 50,000 policemen on merit from 2008 to 2018. During the governments of the PML-N, he claimed, Pakistan had been progressing rapidly under the leadership of PML-N Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.