UrduPoint.com

Quality Education Top Priority Of Balochistan Govt: Ziaullah Langu

Published January 24, 2023

Quality education top priority of Balochistan Govt: Ziaullah Langu

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affair Mir Ziaullah Langu on Tuesday said the provision of quality education was the top priority of the provincial government.

He expressed these views in a message on International Education Day.

The minister said in today's age, provincial and national development was based upon education and technical knowledge.

He said provincial government was taking effective measures to solve education-related issues and in this regard, more teachers had been recruited for achieving the goal of quality education.

Langu assured his complete support to the education sector for the promotion of quality education in the province.

More Stories From Pakistan

