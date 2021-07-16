Quality education top priority of govt : Chief Minister Usman Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that single national curriculum was a vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan with an aim to unify the nation and ensured quality education for everyone

Addressing the inaugural teachers training session of the single national curriculum at his office on Friday, he said more than 319,000 teachers would be trained through Quaid-e-Azam academy for Educational Development (QAED), including 200,000 belonging to the government sector and more than 118,000 from private schools.

The CM said the cabinet approved the single national curriculum last December and QAED was holding training for educational managers and government school teachers. The training would be imparted through the modules of the Federal government, he explained. The notified committee has selected 1,716 master trainers and 48 lead trainers for the training of the teachers, he added.

He said the teachers would be trained about the learning management system in a 6-day training of hybrid single national curriculum model. Meanwhile, 500,000 free licenses of 365 Office software had been obtained from Microsoft. Around 370,000 tools were also arranged for the trainers, he said. The Primary schools' teachers would impart scheduled lectures to their students while using the MS teams as an e-learning system. Exchange of notes and assignments would also be possible through this system, he added.

The registration of the first round of training and enrollment portal had started on June 26 and it was hoped that the teachers would improve their skills through this beneficial training, the CM said and congratulated School Education Minister Murad Raas and his team for launching this programme and hoped the opportunity would sufficiently enhance the teaching skills of the teachers. The number of schools upgraded by the PTI-led government in three years was higher than the schools upgraded during the last 70 years, he maintained and vowed to further promote the education sector reforms program to yield positive results.

Provincial Minister Murad Raas said the best program of online training of teachers had been started, for the first time, adding that the private schools' teachers would also benefit from this opportunity. He thanked microsoft for its cooperation while indicating that not a single penny of the Punjab government had been used. He also thanked CM Usman Buzdar for extending full support to promote the cause of education.

SACM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said far-reaching reforms had been introduced to develop the education system on modern lines. The online teachers training program was a unique step in this regard, she added.

Commissioner Lahore and DG QAED were also present while commissioners and DCs participated through video links.