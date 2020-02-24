UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Quality Education Top Priority Of Sindh Govt : Sindh Minister For Human Settlements And Special Development Ghulam Murtaza Baloch

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 04:25 PM

Quality education top priority of Sindh Govt : Sindh Minister for Human Settlements and Special Development Ghulam Murtaza Baloch

Sindh Minister for Human Settlements and Special Development Ghulam Murtaza Baloch Monday said that the provision of quality education to children across Sindh is among the top priorities of Sindh government and all stakeholders are working together to achieve this goal

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Human Settlements and Special Development Ghulam Murtaza Baloch Monday said that the provision of quality education to children across Sindh is among the top priorities of Sindh government and all stakeholders are working together to achieve this goal.

He said this while addressing a meeting in Malir District headed by Education Minister Saeed Ghani here, said a statement.

The meeting was attended by Sindh Minister for Human Settlements Ghulam Murtaza Baloch, National Assembly Member Sardar Jam Abdul Karim Jokhio, Members Sindh Assembly Raja Abdul Razzaq Baloch, A. Saleem Baloch, Mehmood Alam Jamot, Shaheena Sher Ali and Chairman District Council Salman Abdullah Murad.

The meeting discussed in detail the lack of teachers in the schools and colleges of District Malir, the poor condition of the schools and the posting of subject specialist teachers.

The meeting also discussed about the up-gradation of the schools in Malir district.

Saeed Ghani assured that all issues related to the education of the Malir district will be resolved immediately.

Addressing the meeting, Murtaza Baloch said that the Sindh government was working to provide better and quality education to the children in the entire province including Malir district.

All the facilities including shortage of the teachers would be meted out in the government educational institutions in Malir district, he added.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh National Assembly Shortage Poor Education Malir Abdul Razzaq All Government Top

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Estonian President on Ind ..

20 seconds ago

US President mentions Shah Rukh Khan’s movie “ ..

6 minutes ago

AkzoNobel sees new dawn rising with 2020 Color of ..

10 minutes ago

Free hepatitis screening camp held

8 minutes ago

Paragon City case adjourned till March 6 in Lahor ..

8 minutes ago

Trump claims good relations with Pak, hopes reduct ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.