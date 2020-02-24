Quality education top priority of Sindh Govt : Sindh Minister for Human Settlements and Special Development Ghulam Murtaza Baloch

Sindh Minister for Human Settlements and Special Development Ghulam Murtaza Baloch Monday said that the provision of quality education to children across Sindh is among the top priorities of Sindh government and all stakeholders are working together to achieve this goal

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Human Settlements and Special Development Ghulam Murtaza Baloch Monday said that the provision of quality education to children across Sindh is among the top priorities of Sindh government and all stakeholders are working together to achieve this goal.

He said this while addressing a meeting in Malir District headed by Education Minister Saeed Ghani here, said a statement.

The meeting was attended by Sindh Minister for Human Settlements Ghulam Murtaza Baloch, National Assembly Member Sardar Jam Abdul Karim Jokhio, Members Sindh Assembly Raja Abdul Razzaq Baloch, A. Saleem Baloch, Mehmood Alam Jamot, Shaheena Sher Ali and Chairman District Council Salman Abdullah Murad.

The meeting discussed in detail the lack of teachers in the schools and colleges of District Malir, the poor condition of the schools and the posting of subject specialist teachers.

The meeting also discussed about the up-gradation of the schools in Malir district.

Saeed Ghani assured that all issues related to the education of the Malir district will be resolved immediately.

Addressing the meeting, Murtaza Baloch said that the Sindh government was working to provide better and quality education to the children in the entire province including Malir district.

All the facilities including shortage of the teachers would be meted out in the government educational institutions in Malir district, he added.