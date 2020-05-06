Quality education top priority of varsity: VC Islamia University

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :The Vice-Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engineer Professor Dr Athar Mehboob has said that high quality of education is his top priority which will be ensured in any case. He said that all the universities across the country were closed due to the spread of the COVID 19 pandemic.

Online teaching was launched in light of the orders of the Higher Education Commission and the provincial governments. Demonstrating academic leadership on this occasion, Islamia University Bahawalpur set up an excellent learning management system in a very short time.

It has been ensured that all the teaching and material notes, books, audio and video are available on this portal and teachers and students are in constant touch. Teachers answer students' questions satisfactorily. "Students should keep themselves engaged in online educational activities, realizing their precious value," he said. At the end of the semester, their performance can be assessed through online examinations. "It is in the best interest of students to be safe at home in the current situation and benefit from online classes and save valuable time" Vice-Chancellor added.