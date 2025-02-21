Quality Education Top Priority. Shazia Rizwan
Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2025 | 07:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Developed countries have made their place in the world by acquiring modern and scientific education. This was expressed by Parliamentary Secretary Information and Culture Punjab, Shazia Rizwan while addressing the students during her visit to Government Girls Elementary School Dhok Elahi Bakhsh, here on Friday.
Shazia Rizwan underlined the need to maximise the school enrollment. She said that the vision of CM Maryam Nawaz is that no child should remain out of school due to poverty or any reason and that a prosperous, educated and modern Punjab is in line with modern sciences.
"Children should be provided with opportunities to develop their talents through participation in quality educational and co-curricular activities", she said.
Shazia stressed that providing quality education to children should be the foremost responsibility. She enrolled some girls students in the school.
Later, the parliamentary secretary planted a sapling in the school as part of the tree plantation campaign. She also involved the students by planting one sapling each as part of the tree plantation campaign and play their role in keeping the environment clean and green.
