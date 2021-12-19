UrduPoint.com

Quality Education Vital For Development Of Country: Nawabzada Haroon

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 19th December 2021 | 10:20 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan Grammar School, Kirani Road, Hazara Town on Sunday organized a prestigious ceremony for the annual result and distribution of prizes.

Tribal Leader, Nawabzada Haroon Raisani, Dr, Muhammad Ayub Akbari, President of All Balochistan Private Schools Association's Jaffer Khan Kakar, a large number of students, parents and staff of the schools also participated in the event.

Nawabzada Haroon Raisani said that students should focus on acquiring quality knowledge including technology because the education was a key resource of development of the country and the province.

He said the durable progress could not be possible without the latest education saying that nowadays, the world was moving towards global village, therefore we need to improve the quality of education in their educational institutions for betterment of the new generation and the country.

Appreciating the role of teachers of Grammar school for best performance and organization the program, he said that the institutions were providing the best educational opportunities to the students here.

On this occasion, the girls of the students presented tableau, melodious songs despite they also delivered their speeches regarding the importance of education and received much praise from the audience.

At the end of the annual result ceremony, prizes were distributed among the students who performed well and took positions.

The guests were also given shields and prizes by the organization.

