Quality education vital for progress, development: Akbar Ayub Khan

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :KP Minister for Elementary and Higher Education Akbar Ayub Khan Thursday said that the government was intending to introduce such reforms in the education sector particularly in educational boards that help link with educational institutions.

He said this while addressing the prize distribution ceremony among the position holders of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSE) and Secondary school Certificate (SSC) annual examination 2019 at the Abbottabad Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (ABISE).

The minister said that the KP government was working on the digitalisation of educational boards to eradicate the menace of corruption and complaints of masses regarding services. He also directed ABISE administration to established zonal offices at Haripur, Manshera and Battagram for provision of best possible services to the people at their door steps.

Akbar Ayub Khan said that PM Imran Khan through Ehsaas Programme started 135 different programmes with the priority of education and providing scholarships to the students where 60,000 students would get benefits.

While congratulating the parents of position holder students the minister said that these students would work hard in their higher studies as education was the only way through which they could succeed.

Akbar Ayub Khan further said that youth was the future of the nation and 60 percent of the population of the country if we direct them in the right direction through education then we could be included in developed nations of the world.

Talking about education he said that quality of education was a must and PTI government was taking concrete measures for quality and batter education particularly reforms would be introduced in the old Primary and secondary systems.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf believes in justice and provision of equal opportunities, "We are appointing people on merit in educational boards and educational institutions to discourage corruption and cheating culture from the society, he said.

The minister also directed the board officials to increase the number of scholarships to fulfill the needs of more students, he also announced a one-month bonus on behalf of the CM KP for the ABISE employees.

Akbar Ayub ordered to depute teachers on examination duty under the pool system, and take strict action against those teachers who have refused the examination duties.

Earlier, Secretary ABISE, Dr Shaista briefed the minister about the examination system of ABISE and the selection of invigilation staff for examination duties.