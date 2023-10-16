Quality food plays role in saving people’s lives, enhancing health

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Stricter regulations on industrially produced trans-fatty acids (iTFAs) content in food products can play a pivotal role in saving lives and enhancing the overall health of the people of country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) Stricter regulations on industrially produced trans-fatty acids (iTFAs) content in food products can play a pivotal role in saving lives and enhancing the overall health of the people of country.

For ensuring good health and quality life, it is important to follow healthy practices. One of the contributors to unhealthy lifestyle is use of Trans-fatty acids, which is commonly found in most brands of cooking oils, bakery ware, processed foods, and several types of snacks such as chocolates, ice-creams, biscuits and others, said a news release issued here on Monday.

Similarly, if iTFAs are not effectively regulated with other policy actions like reduction in the consumption of sugar and salt in the diet, 62 million Pakistanis are projected to be living with diabetes by 2045.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), high iTFA intake is linked to the huge burden of cardiovascular and other non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in Pakistan. Alarmingly, the country is among the top countries with the highest iTFA-induced mortality rates.

On this World Food Day, the TRANSFORM Pakistan coalition, comprising the Pakistan Youth Change Advocates (PYCA), Center for Peace and Development Initiatives (CPDI), Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination (MoNHSRC), Global Health Advocacy Incubator (GHA), Heart File, and other partners, came together to spotlight the regulation of industrially produced trans-fatty acids (iTFAs) in dietary sources.

"Recent years have seen some welcome progress. For instance, in 2023, the Pakistan Quality and Standards Control Authority (PSQCA) has placed a mandatory limit of two percent on some major food items including cooking oil.

However, many food sources still remain uncovered and that is where the challenge lies," stated Afshar Iqbal, spokesperson for PYCA.

Executive Director of CPDI, Mukhtar Ahmed stated, "We believe that transparency in labeling, monitoring, and public awareness campaigns are key elements to the success of such regulations. The food industry should embrace healthier alternatives for the benefit of all Pakistanis."

Dr. Saba Amjad representing Heartfile shared, “Reducing iTFAs in all dietary sources including raw materials used for preparing finished food products is an essential step towards reducing the prevalence of heart disease, which currently affects millions of Pakistanis."

The MoNHSRC is committed in spearheading these efforts. National Coordinator, Nutrition and National Fortification Alliance at MoNHSRC’s, Dr. Khawaja Masuood Ahmed said, “Regulating iTFAs aligns with our mission to improve public health. We are working closely with the coalition, PSQCA and Food Authorities to develop best practice policies that will help Pakistan reduce the iTFA content in all food products while ensuring access to healthier options."

Global Health Advocacy Incubator (GHAI) along with other global partners is providing technical expertise and global best practices to help the country to address this public health concern. "We stand united in our commitment to ensure a healthier future for the children and youth of Pakistan," said Country Coordinator at GHAI Munawar Hussain.