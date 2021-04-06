Quality fruit, vegetables to be provided in Ramazan: DC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Deputy Commissioner Rana Shakeel Aslam has assured people that fresh and quality fruits and vegetables would be provided to them at Ramzan Bazaars during the holy month of Ramazan

PAKPATTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Rana Shakeel Aslam has assured people that fresh and quality fruits and vegetables would be provided to them at Ramzan Bazaars during the holy month of Ramazan.

Talking to the media here on Tuesday, he said arrangements had been made to check overcharging in markets and special bazaars.

He said quality commodities and daily-use items would be provided to people at cheaper rates to bring relief to them.

Officers and representative of traders were also present in the meeting. He said that four Ramazan Bazaars including two in tehsil Pakpattan at General Bus Stand and Railway ground, and one in tehsil Arifwala and one at Arifwala City would be set up to provide relief to people.