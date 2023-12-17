Open Menu

Quality Gynae Services: THQ Hospital Manages 191 Normal Birth Deliveries

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 17, 2023 | 11:30 AM

Kot Addu, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) At a time when normal deliveries became rare in the country, Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) Kot Addu took pride as 191 birth occurred through normal delivery at Gynae Ward and civil society lauded performance of the hospital.

Births via surgical intervention is common phenomenon especially in private hospitals due to economic benefits. It puts extra financial burden on families and also causes health issues among women.

Recent statistics from Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Kot Addu revealed a remarkable achievement, with 191 out of 449 births occurring through the natural and traditional method of normal delivery. However, 258 births were delivered via C-section.

According to Dr Kamran Akbar, THQ Kot Addu remained at third position across Punjab province in terms of excellent performance in gynae during month November.

He added that the hospital was committed to provide top quality treatment to patients.

However, civil society acknowledged the matchless dedication. The nationwide decline in normal deliveries has prompted concerns about associated health complications. Notably, private hospitals have faced criticism for seemingly prioritizing C-sections over the potentially safer alternative of normal childbirth, they hinted.

By prioritizing normal deliveries, THQ Kot Addu sets a positive precedent for healthcare institutions, they said and added, it is of paramount importance for the health and well-being of both mothers and infants.

