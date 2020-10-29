UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Quality Healthcare Provision Top Priority: MPA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 07:04 PM

Quality healthcare provision top priority: MPA

MPA Shakeel Shahid has said that the government has chalked out a comprehensive strategy to provide quality healthcare facilities to masses at their doorsteps

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :MPA Shakeel Shahid has said that the government has chalked out a comprehensive strategy to provide quality healthcare facilities to masses at their doorsteps.

He expressed these views during his visit to Children's Hospital Faisalabad here on Thursday. Medical Superintendent Dr Habib Ahmad Buttar and others were also present.

The MPA said that Pakistan Tehreelk-e-Insaf (PTI) government inherited multifaceted crises but now the government has overcome these crises and put Pakistan on road to progress and prosperity. He said that people would start receiving fruits of national development very soon. �He said that new reforms are being introduced in health sector due to which the people could enjoy quality medical facilities near their houses.

He also visited various wards of the hospital and inquired about the health of admitted patient children.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Visit Road Progress Shakeel Government

Recent Stories

UAE Parliamentary Division participates in first s ..

6 minutes ago

Statement on meeting with PSL franchisees

47 minutes ago

Punjab police improve public service delivery :IG

2 minutes ago

University of Malakand arranges awareness walk on ..

2 minutes ago

ECC approves Rs 1000 subsidy on 50 kg bag of ferti ..

2 minutes ago

Church of Pakistan condemns publication of blasphe ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.