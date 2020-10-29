Quality healthcare provision top priority: MPA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MPA Shakeel Shahid has said that the government has chalked out a comprehensive strategy to provide quality healthcare facilities to masses at their doorsteps

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :MPA Shakeel Shahid has said that the government has chalked out a comprehensive strategy to provide quality healthcare facilities to masses at their doorsteps.

He expressed these views during his visit to Children's Hospital Faisalabad here on Thursday. Medical Superintendent Dr Habib Ahmad Buttar and others were also present.

The MPA said that Pakistan Tehreelk-e-Insaf (PTI) government inherited multifaceted crises but now the government has overcome these crises and put Pakistan on road to progress and prosperity. He said that people would start receiving fruits of national development very soon. �He said that new reforms are being introduced in health sector due to which the people could enjoy quality medical facilities near their houses.

He also visited various wards of the hospital and inquired about the health of admitted patient children.