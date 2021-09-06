UrduPoint.com

Quality Healthcare Services To Be Ensured For Mothers, Children: Dr Faisal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 08:55 PM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Dr. Faisal Sultan on Monday said that the government was committed to providing the best medical services at public hospitals for mothers and children in the country

During a visit to Mother and Child Health Center Aabpara, Dr. Faisal said that innovative steps were being taken to further improve the facilities to control the mother and child mortality rate in the country.

He said that the present government has paid special focus on the health sector and particularly on mother and child health by starting several mega projects.

He said that effective measures were being adopted to achieve targets of universal health coverage (UHC).

He said that the government was working for the expansion of universal health coverage (UHC) by investing in health systems, especially in Primary Health Care (PHC), and was committed to implementing its agenda to achieve the target of UHC.

He reiterated the strengthening of Primary Health Care in the country and taking innovative steps to improve the health status of the population.

He assured expansion in coverage of the Sehat Sahulat Program, which will be instrumental in decreasing the financial burden on the poor and marginalized population, and endorsement of the Universal Health Coverage Benefit Package.

He said that the government was working on developing strategies and plans for strengthening the PHC services and implementation of the UHC plan.

He urged the public to strictly adhere to COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) to effectively counter the disease.

He also asked citizens to wear masks, maintain social distance, wash hands with soap frequently and avoid crowded places.

