Quality items being ensured to masses

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Imran Qureshi said that provision of quality edibles were being ensured to the masses on cheaper rates.

He said that price control magistrates were conducting raids against hoarders and profiteers.

He said assistant commissioners of three tehsils of the district and price control magistrates were also monitoring the auction of fruits and vegetables at vegetable markets.

He said Rs 9,000 fine was imposed to hoarders and profiteers under the Price Control Act the last day.