UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Quality Items In Ration Bags Being Provided By Sindh Government; Shahla Raza

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 05:05 PM

Quality items in ration bags being provided by Sindh government; Shahla Raza

Sindh Minister for Women Development Department Syeda Shahla Raza on Tuesday said that ration bags consisting quality items are being distributed among needy people by the provinicial government

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Women Development Department Syeda Shahla Raza on Tuesday said that ration bags consisting quality items are being distributed among needy people by the provinicial government.

She stated this on the occasion of checking the quality of items in the ration bags before their distribution among deserving people in Dalmia UC-23, according to a press release.

Shahla Raza said that PPP believes in serving the masses and the ration is being distributed with the same spirit.

The Sindh government has distributed as many as 11000 ration bags in the second phase in district East.

The provinicial minister said that the government is well aware of the issues being faced by the daily wagers due to the lockdown, keeping this in view the ration bags are being distributed by the government in all districts of the province.

She said that the distribution of ration will continue without any discrimination.

Shahla Raza said that Sindh Chief Minister is making all-out efforts to provide relief to the masses and to also save the lives from pandemic COVID-19. The Sindh government is utilizing all available resources in this regard, she said.

The minister said that the government will soon be successful in containing the coronavirus with the cooperation of people.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Same Women All From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

International Girls in ICT Day: OIC Calls for Empo ..

3 minutes ago

Rising by 6%, nearly 3 in 4 Pakistanis (74%) now s ..

3 minutes ago

China Three Gorges Corporation donates medical sup ..

1 minute ago

PTI Karachi demands relief package for journalists ..

1 minute ago

Zarsanga performed online concert for PNCA

1 minute ago

SSP visits Ehsaas Cash Distribution Centre to revi ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.