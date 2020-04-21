Quality items in ration bags being provided by Sindh government; Shahla Raza

Sindh Minister for Women Development Department Syeda Shahla Raza on Tuesday said that ration bags consisting quality items are being distributed among needy people by the provinicial government

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Women Development Department Syeda Shahla Raza on Tuesday said that ration bags consisting quality items are being distributed among needy people by the provinicial government.

She stated this on the occasion of checking the quality of items in the ration bags before their distribution among deserving people in Dalmia UC-23, according to a press release.

Shahla Raza said that PPP believes in serving the masses and the ration is being distributed with the same spirit.

The Sindh government has distributed as many as 11000 ration bags in the second phase in district East.

The provinicial minister said that the government is well aware of the issues being faced by the daily wagers due to the lockdown, keeping this in view the ration bags are being distributed by the government in all districts of the province.

She said that the distribution of ration will continue without any discrimination.

Shahla Raza said that Sindh Chief Minister is making all-out efforts to provide relief to the masses and to also save the lives from pandemic COVID-19. The Sindh government is utilizing all available resources in this regard, she said.

The minister said that the government will soon be successful in containing the coronavirus with the cooperation of people.