Quality items to be provided in Ramazan bazaars: Commissioner

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Divisional Commissioner Saqib Mannan has visited Ramazan Bazaar Kaleem Shaheed Colony and checked availability of essential items.

He said that quality items would be provided in Ramazan Bazaars to provided maximum relief to the consumers. The commissioner also inspected the stalls of flour and sugar and checked their weight. He directed the bazaar manager to save the consumers from the hassle of waiting. He also met with the buyers and inquired about the quality of fruits, vegetables and other items.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali also inspected Ramazan Bazaars of Sir Syed Town, Faizan-e-Madina and other areas and directed the incharges to maintain the supply of essential items and their quality besides ensuring availability of fresh vegetables and fruits.

He said that all possible relief would be provided to the consumers during the holy month of Ramazan on the instructions of Punjab government and in this connection, high quality vegetables and pulses should be provided on subsidized rates. He also directed the Assistant Commissioners to check Ramazan bazaars to remove flaws in smooth provision of daily use items on subsidized rates.

He made it clear that strict action would be taken on the complaint of low weight or giving short measure. He also checked implementation on anti corona SOPs and directed the bazaar management to ensure use of face masks and social distance by the purchasers and sellers.