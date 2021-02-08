UrduPoint.com
Quality Legislation Imperative For Prosperity Of Common People: Speaker National Assembly

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 08:35 PM

Quality legislation imperative for prosperity of common people: Speaker National Assembly

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Monday said that legislation was the chief tool in the hands of legislators to bring socio-economic development of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Monday said that legislation was the chief tool in the hands of legislators to bring socio-economic development of the country.

He said that legislators and public representatives' chief function was welfare focused legislation.

He remarked that setting targets and keeping focus would change the plight of the people and would give a chance to the legislators to be productive and proactive.

He expressed these views while addressing the inaugural session of the five day Orientation Programme for newly elected members of Gilgit Baltistan(GB) Assembly in Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (PIPS) here.

Speaker Asad Qaiser remarked that GB had the vast potential of tourism and members Gilgit Baltistan should legislate on futuristic plan to improve this sector.

He also remarked that young members of GB Assembly had the vast capacity to change the fate of GB and its people.

He also mentioned his achievements as KPK Speaker where tremendous development was achieved in the province.

He also mentioned the importance of knowing the rules and regulations to conduct the business of the house.

He stressed on the need to make legislation the chief concern of newly elected members of Gilgit Baltistan Assembly.

He assured full support to Speaker GB Assembly for cooperation and support for the development of the Gilgit Baltistan.

Speaker GB Assembly Syed Amjad Ali Zaidi appreciated the Speaker's well wishes and his support.

He said that such orientation programme would make members well aware about the technicalities and know-how of the business of the assembly. He also expressed his hope to continue collaborative efforts for the prosperity of the Gilgit Baltistan. Chief Executive PIPS Muhammad Anwar expressed his gratitude for the Speaker's leadership role to make PIPS a proactive and productive initiative to impart quality parliamentary services.

