Quality Maternal, Child Healthcare In Flood-affected Districts Ensured

Sumaira FH Published September 10, 2025 | 06:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Special Advisor on Health, Ihtesham Ali, has released critical data concerning maternal and child health services in districts affected by recent floods, including Buner.

Ihtisham Ali highlighted that over 600 childbirths have taken place in these flood-affected areas, all conducted at official health department facilities, ensuring safe and supervised deliveries.

To further support newborn care, special medical camps have been established across the region.

He further said that in collaboration with UNICEF, the health department has distributed 400 Lady Health Worker (LHW) kits, enhancing the capacity of frontline workers.

Additionally, mobile health clinics were promptly deployed to provide prenatal checkups and emergency care to pregnant women in remote and impacted areas.

Ali emphasized that Lady Health Workers have been equipped with necessary resources to ensure continuous and effective care for expectant mothers, reinforcing the government’s commitment to safeguarding maternal and child health during emergencies.

The Health Department remains dedicated to delivering quality healthcare services and will continue to monitor and respond to the evolving needs of flood-affected communities.

