Quality Medical Facilities Essential For Enhancing Standard Of Living For Citizens: Syedaal

Umer Jamshaid Published January 01, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Quality medical facilities essential for enhancing standard of living for citizens: Syedaal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan said on Wednesday that quality medical facilities and well-maintained hospitals are essential for enhancing the standard of living for citizens.

In a meeting with Dr. Rizwan Taj, President of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), the Deputy Chairman highlighted the critical role of high standards in medical practice and evaluation in improving healthcare across the country.

He stressed the need to provide robust support, clear guidelines, and maintenance oversight for new hospitals, particularly in remote areas, to ensure accessible and efficient healthcare services.

The Deputy Chairman also urged the PMDC to focus on refining the registration process for medical practitioners, ensuring it remains streamlined and transparent.

"By adopting transparent mechanisms, significant transformations can be achieved in the medical sector," he remarked, adding that advancements in healthcare directly impact human lives.

Assuring the Senate’s full support for PMDC’s initiatives, Syedaal Khan underscored the importance of collaborative efforts to elevate healthcare standards in Pakistan.

The meeting reaffirmed the commitment of both institutions to fostering improvements in medical education, practice, and healthcare delivery nationwide.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Education Pakistan Medical And Dental Council

