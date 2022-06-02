UrduPoint.com

Quality Milk Termed Guarantor Of Healthy Nation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 02, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Quality milk termed guarantor of healthy nation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Director Livestock Department Dr Jamshaid Akhtar said that quality and genuine milk was guarantor of healthy nation and the both, modern and traditional, methods were effective for increasing milk production in cattle.

He said this while addressing a seminar organized in connection with World Milk Day, in Jalalpur Pirwala.

Highlighting the importance of milk, he stated that milk and its products were very much enrich in calcium and dairy products. With promotion of dairy farming, Pakistan could not only achieve target of self-sufficiency but also export the milk and its products.

On this occasion, the farmers took keen interest. They also promised to follow recommendation of experts in order to improve milk production.

