Quality municipal services being ensured: LG&CD minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Local Governments & Community Development (LG&CD) Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed Sunday said that as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, provision of high-quality municipal services was being ensured to citizens.

He was talking to a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) delegation here, which was led by Sabir Subhani and consisted of Waqas Amjad, Zeeshan Siddiqui and other office-bearers of the ruling party.

The minister said transparency in development projects and provision of facilities to people at their doorsteps was top priority of the government.

Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed said that instructions have been issued to further speed up development work of various schemes, carried out by the LG&CD Department.

All legal requirements were being fulfilled for procurement whereas an effective monitoring mechanism had also been developed in this regard.

He said that in the first phase of the Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Programme, development projects were being carried out in Sialkot and Sahiwal with a budget of Rs 44 billion. Whereas, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Muzaffargarh, Rahim Yar Khan, DG Khan, Bahawalpur and Multan would be included in the second phase of the same programme. He said that work was being carried out for providing municipal infrastructure including water supply, sewerage, solid waste management, public parks and street-lights in 16 cities at a cost of Rs. 34 billion. The development projects have been designed in accordance with international standards, he added.