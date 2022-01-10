UrduPoint.com

Quality Municipal Services Provision Top Priority: Minister

January 10, 2022

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Special education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq has said that provision of quality municipal services to citizens is top priority of the government.

To achieve this goal, work is underway on various projects including provision of clean drinking water, laying of sewerage lines and installation of waste-water treatment plants under the comprehensive municipal development project in Sialkot.

He was addressing a meeting with the officers of Metropolitan Corporation Sialkot on Monday.

Administrator Municipal Corporation Sialkot Abdul Rauf Mehar, Chief Officer Zubair Wattoo, XEN Asim Chaudhry, Municipal Officer Finance Zaneera Sarfraz, CSI Mustansir Abbas, Superintendent PHA Shoukat Malik and In-charge street-lights Malik Waris were also present.

Chaudhry Akhlaq said that in order to ensure attendance of tube-well operators on duty, their biometric attendance system should be developed.

Administrator Municipal Corporation Sialkot Abdul Rauf Mehar also gave a detailed briefing to the minister on various departments of the Metropolitan Corporation Sialkot.

Later, the minister also planted a sapling in the lawns of Jinnah Hall.

