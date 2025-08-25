Open Menu

Quality Of Fertilizer Checked In Kunjah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 25, 2025 | 08:00 PM

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Deputy Director of Agriculture Muhammad Athar Latif along with his team inspected fertilizer outlets in Kunjah.

During the visit, the officials reviewed stock records, checked compliance with regulations, and collected fertilizer samples for laboratory testing.

Agriculture Officer (Extension) Jalalpur Jattan Muhammad Bilal Qadri, Agriculture Officer (Extension) Tayyaba Kausar, and Agriculture Officer (Extension) Kunjah joined the inspection to ensure availability of quality fertilizers for farmers.

