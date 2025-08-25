Quality Of Fertilizer Checked In Kunjah
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 25, 2025 | 08:00 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Deputy Director of Agriculture Muhammad Athar Latif along with his team inspected fertilizer outlets in Kunjah.
During the visit, the officials reviewed stock records, checked compliance with regulations, and collected fertilizer samples for laboratory testing.
Agriculture Officer (Extension) Jalalpur Jattan Muhammad Bilal Qadri, Agriculture Officer (Extension) Tayyaba Kausar, and Agriculture Officer (Extension) Kunjah joined the inspection to ensure availability of quality fertilizers for farmers.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Vehicles' registration number to be linked with owner’s CNIC7 seconds ago
-
Secy reviews pilot project for clean drinking water9 seconds ago
-
Provision of affordable electricity to GB people top priority: Awais Leghari14 seconds ago
-
PMD forecasts widespread rains; warns of landslides and urban flooding16 seconds ago
-
Quality of fertilizer checked in Kunjah20 seconds ago
-
Govt always encourages religious programs: Naseemur Rehman10 minutes ago
-
Monsoon 2025 record rainfall, glacier melt & urban flooding underscores Pakistan’s extreme climate ..10 minutes ago
-
Lahore receives heavy to moderate rain10 minutes ago
-
Eco-friendly elevated expressway planned to transform city’s traffic flow10 minutes ago
-
PSCA identifies over 800 bodies, reunites 736 individuals with families20 minutes ago
-
Islamabad to get free public Wi-Fi at 30 key locations20 minutes ago
-
IHC stops repatriation process of 18 Afghan nationals20 minutes ago