Open Menu

Quality Of Food Prepared For Eid Milad To Be Checked: Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published September 13, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Quality of food prepared for Eid Milad to be checked: minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Punjab Food Minister Bilal Yaseen has said that the food which will be distributed at 12th of Rabiul Awwal procession, congregations and Mehfils will be checked.

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Director General (DG) Muhammad Asim Javaid met Punjab Food Minister Bilal Yaseen and discussed checking of centres where 'Langar' [free food] is prepared for distribution at Eid Milad processions and congregations. He said that complete focus was on traceability of available items at food preparing centres, and a ban had been imposed on the use of prohibited items.

Bilal Yaseen directed the relevant authorities to ensure checking of food as per laws before its distribution among the Eid Milad participants.

Milk should be checked with modern lacto-machines, he said and added that no compromise would be made on the quality of food for Eid Milad participants. He said that strict action would be taken against those involved in preparing or selling substandard food.

Bilal said that food safety teams were busy in field to eliminate mafia involved in adulteration. He said, "The Punjab Food Authority will start checking food preparing centres from today." He said comprehensive awareness plan had been prepared for protecting health of people during the holy month of Rabiul Awwal.

Related Topics

Punjab Bilal Yaseen From

Recent Stories

Post-mortem report reveals cause of death of Mala ..

Post-mortem report reveals cause of death of Malaika Arora’s father Anil Aror ..

22 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024

7 hours ago
 Training Class at VTI Garment City

Training Class at VTI Garment City

16 hours ago
 Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in ..

Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in Taxila

16 hours ago
 Murder suspect arrested in Wah

Murder suspect arrested in Wah

16 hours ago
DC calls for coordinated efforts to eradicate poli ..

DC calls for coordinated efforts to eradicate polio

16 hours ago
 Ayaz to inaugurate special calligraphy exhibition ..

Ayaz to inaugurate special calligraphy exhibition on Friday

16 hours ago
 NA body approves outsourcing of Parliament Lodges' ..

NA body approves outsourcing of Parliament Lodges' cleaning arrangements

16 hours ago
 IESCO issues power shutdown programme

IESCO issues power shutdown programme

16 hours ago
 Rana warns PTI to desist from breaking laws of cou ..

Rana warns PTI to desist from breaking laws of country

16 hours ago
 CM KP statement tantamount to attack federation: R ..

CM KP statement tantamount to attack federation: Ranjha

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan