Quality of food prepared for Eid Milad to be checked: minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Punjab Food Minister Bilal Yaseen has said that the food which will be distributed at 12th of Rabiul Awwal procession, congregations and Mehfils will be checked.

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Director General (DG) Muhammad Asim Javaid met Punjab Food Minister Bilal Yaseen and discussed checking of centres where 'Langar' [free food] is prepared for distribution at Eid Milad processions and congregations. He said that complete focus was on traceability of available items at food preparing centres, and a ban had been imposed on the use of prohibited items.

Bilal Yaseen directed the relevant authorities to ensure checking of food as per laws before its distribution among the Eid Milad participants.

Milk should be checked with modern lacto-machines, he said and added that no compromise would be made on the quality of food for Eid Milad participants. He said that strict action would be taken against those involved in preparing or selling substandard food.

Bilal said that food safety teams were busy in field to eliminate mafia involved in adulteration. He said, "The Punjab Food Authority will start checking food preparing centres from today." He said comprehensive awareness plan had been prepared for protecting health of people during the holy month of Rabiul Awwal.