Open Menu

Quality Of Policing Improved By Organizing Open Courts; RPO

Sumaira FH Published March 19, 2025 | 07:30 PM

Quality of policing improved by organizing open courts; RPO

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Regional Police Officer(RPO) Rawalpindi Babar Sarfaraz Alpa on Wednesday held a Khuli Kachehri (open court) at the SDPO office Gujar Khan.

According to a police spokesman, the RPO listened to the problems of the citizens and issued orders on the spot to resolve them.

Speaking on the occasion, the RPO said that immediate steps were taken to ensure the provision of justice to the people at their doorstep according to the vision of the Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

He said that the quality of policing was also being improved by organizing open courts along with providing speedy justice to the people.

The RPO directed the supervisory officers to directly oversee the investigation of serious cases in their circles and divisions.

Recent Stories

Family of late Obaid Al Heloo contributes AED 10 m ..

Family of late Obaid Al Heloo contributes AED 10 million to Fathers’ Endowment ..

18 seconds ago
 itel Launches Power 70 in Pakistan: Say Goodbye to ..

Itel Launches Power 70 in Pakistan: Say Goodbye to Battery Anxiety—Sukoon Hai ..

15 minutes ago
 Joint Operations Command honours supporters of 'Op ..

Joint Operations Command honours supporters of 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'

1 hour ago
 Rankings rise for Black Caps after strong start to ..

Rankings rise for Black Caps after strong start to Pakistan series

2 hours ago
 MoHAP: Hayat programme gives patients hope for rec ..

MoHAP: Hayat programme gives patients hope for recovery

2 hours ago
 Inside story of Parliamentary NSC meeting on count ..

Inside story of Parliamentary NSC meeting on counter-terrorism strategy

2 hours ago
SAEED Center expands with new SRTIP branch to driv ..

SAEED Center expands with new SRTIP branch to drive investment, accelerate busin ..

2 hours ago
 FTA intensifies efforts to raise awareness on impo ..

FTA intensifies efforts to raise awareness on importance of Corporate Tax regist ..

2 hours ago
 EU moves to ensure a competitive steel industry

EU moves to ensure a competitive steel industry

2 hours ago
 Promoting happiness a leadership priority: Union A ..

Promoting happiness a leadership priority: Union Association for Human Rights

2 hours ago
 Third Sharjah Animation Conference to convene 72 i ..

Third Sharjah Animation Conference to convene 72 international experts

2 hours ago
 Zayed Humanitarian Day embodies Founding Father's ..

Zayed Humanitarian Day embodies Founding Father's legacy of giving, compassion: ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan