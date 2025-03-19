Quality Of Policing Improved By Organizing Open Courts; RPO
Sumaira FH Published March 19, 2025 | 07:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Regional Police Officer(RPO) Rawalpindi Babar Sarfaraz Alpa on Wednesday held a Khuli Kachehri (open court) at the SDPO office Gujar Khan.
According to a police spokesman, the RPO listened to the problems of the citizens and issued orders on the spot to resolve them.
Speaking on the occasion, the RPO said that immediate steps were taken to ensure the provision of justice to the people at their doorstep according to the vision of the Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
He said that the quality of policing was also being improved by organizing open courts along with providing speedy justice to the people.
The RPO directed the supervisory officers to directly oversee the investigation of serious cases in their circles and divisions.
