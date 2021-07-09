UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Quality Of Water At Tube-wells Will Be Tested: Asif Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 05:00 PM

Quality of water at Tube-wells will be tested: Asif Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Member Provincial Assembly and Focal Person for Mega Projects Peshawar Muhammad Asif Khan Friday said the quality of water from all tube-wells of the district would be tested through laboratory.

Apart from this, he said replacement of all rusty and damaged water pipelines has been started adding environmental friendly and guaranteed HD pipelines were being laid to streamline the water distribution system.

In summer season, he said the historical water channel of the city "Shahi Katha" will be cleaned to avoid any threat of flooding and water accumulation in the city. In this regard, the provincial government has been requested to release 100 percent funds for carrying out work on this important project.

He said after his appointment as Focal Person for Mega Projects of the city, he started work on rectifying the situation.

Related Topics

Peshawar Water Provincial Assembly All From Government

Recent Stories

IGP briefs PM about couple’s harassment case in ..

11 minutes ago

Afghan FM seeks Pakistan’s help for talks with T ..

2 hours ago

‘Ghabrana Nahi,’: Babar Azam motivates teammat ..

2 hours ago

LHC bars judges of the lower judiciary from using ..

3 hours ago

Mahira Khan is all set for ‘Hum Kahan se sachay ..

3 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $71.97 a barrel T ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.