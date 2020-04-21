Quality of working folks schools to be improved for providing quality education to labourers' children: Shaukat Yusufzai

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour and Culture, Shaukat Yusufzai has said that the quality of working folks public schools will be improved to provide quality education to the children of labourers and penalties and rewards system will be imposed on the basis of performance of teachers.

He was addressing a briefing of the Directorate of Education of the Workers Welfare board.

He said, the policy should be made for the recruitment, training, merit and promotion of teachers in these schools as there was no recruitment policy in the past.

He said that awareness programmes and campaign should be insured to increase enrollment in the Working Folks public schools in order to make these schools financially strong, consultation should be started on privatization of second shifts in these schools.

He said that school principals have an important role to play in improving school performance. My office doors are open all times to hear the problems of principals.

School principals will be responsible for the results, he warned.

Shaukat Yousafzai said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has given him the responsibility for improving the efficiency of the labour department because he wants the labourers' children to have all the facilities along with the quality education.

"Performance of working public schools should not be lower than any other standard schools because we have the best infrastructure in the form of these school",he added. Teachers will be given roles according to their abilities.

During briefing, Shaukat Yousafzai was told that the number of working folks schools in the province is 48 with 24 boys and 24 girls schools. There are 1682 teachers and 1560 non-teaching staff in these schools, while 13916 children of laborers and 6339 students are studying on own fees. The annual expenses of these schools are Rs 4.5 billion, of which salaries of Rs 2.5 billion are paid.