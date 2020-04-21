UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Quality Of Working Folks Schools To Be Improved For Providing Quality Education To Labourers' Children: Shaukat Yusufzai

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 10:39 PM

Quality of working folks schools to be improved for providing quality education to labourers' children: Shaukat Yusufzai

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour and Culture, Shaukat Yusufzai has said that the quality of working folks public schools will be improved to provide quality education to the children of labourers and penalties and rewards system will be imposed on the basis of performance of teachers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour and Culture, Shaukat Yusufzai has said that the quality of working folks public schools will be improved to provide quality education to the children of labourers and penalties and rewards system will be imposed on the basis of performance of teachers.

He was addressing a briefing of the Directorate of Education of the Workers Welfare board.

He said, the policy should be made for the recruitment, training, merit and promotion of teachers in these schools as there was no recruitment policy in the past.

He said that awareness programmes and campaign should be insured to increase enrollment in the Working Folks public schools in order to make these schools financially strong, consultation should be started on privatization of second shifts in these schools.

He said that school principals have an important role to play in improving school performance. My office doors are open all times to hear the problems of principals.

School principals will be responsible for the results, he warned.

Shaukat Yousafzai said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has given him the responsibility for improving the efficiency of the labour department because he wants the labourers' children to have all the facilities along with the quality education.

"Performance of working public schools should not be lower than any other standard schools because we have the best infrastructure in the form of these school",he added. Teachers will be given roles according to their abilities.

During briefing, Shaukat Yousafzai was told that the number of working folks schools in the province is 48 with 24 boys and 24 girls schools. There are 1682 teachers and 1560 non-teaching staff in these schools, while 13916 children of laborers and 6339 students are studying on own fees. The annual expenses of these schools are Rs 4.5 billion, of which salaries of Rs 2.5 billion are paid.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education All Best Merit Packaging Limited Billion Labour

Recent Stories

President pardons 1,511 prisoners ahead of Ramadan

26 minutes ago

SCCI organises online workshop on crisis managemen ..

41 minutes ago

UAE participates in IAEE - MENA Chapter forum on c ..

56 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima establishes ‘Fatima bint Mubarak ..

1 hour ago

Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, Abu Dhabi ..

1 hour ago

BIE Executive Committee recommends postponement of ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.