Quality product key to boost national economy : PAHF President

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :President, Pakistan Agriculture and Horticulture Forum (PAHF), Shaikh Imtiaz Hussain has emphasized on improving the exports and the national economy, along with expansion in the manufacturing sector.

He was speaking at a seminar on "Productivity Quality Tools and Techniques" organized by National Productivity Organization, and Ministry of Industries and Production at Korangi Association of Trade and Industry, said a press release on Friday.

President Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), Salman Aslam, General Secretary KATI Nihal Akhtar, former senior vice president KATI Ahmed Sharif, Secretary USA-Pakistan business Development Forum Syed Nasir Wajahat, Regional Head NPO Karachi Moazzam Ali Ghumro, Trainers of Programme Zaulfiqar Ahmed and Syed Murtaza Ashraf, Advisor Ministry of Science and Technology Muhmmad Umar also participated.

Shaikh Imtiaz noted that improvement in quality of products would benefit the manufacturing company, resultantly it would be contributing in the national economic growth.

He informed the audience that first productivity movement was actively working to promote the Pakistan products in international markets by upgrading the production capacity and latest machinery.

He also lauded the role of NPO and Federal Ministry of Industries and Production in bringing the improvement in the quality of products through holding of workshops and seminars for creating awareness about the modern ideas on the pattern of Japan and Switzerland.

He pointed out that production capacity of a company was estimated through its output and input where output is taken as quality or quantity of product and service and input includes labour, investment and raw materials.

Shaikh said that manufacturing companies could enhance their production capacity through dissemination of information about productivity, quality tools and techniques, which would help to promote industrialization in the country.