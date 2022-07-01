UrduPoint.com

Quality Product Key To Boost National Economy : PAHF President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 01, 2022 | 07:58 PM

Quality product key to boost national economy : PAHF President

President, Pakistan Agriculture and Horticulture Forum (PAHF), Shaikh Imtiaz Hussain has emphasized on improving the exports and the national economy, along with expansion in the manufacturing sector

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :President, Pakistan Agriculture and Horticulture Forum (PAHF), Shaikh Imtiaz Hussain has emphasized on improving the exports and the national economy, along with expansion in the manufacturing sector.

He was speaking at a seminar on "Productivity Quality Tools and Techniques" organized by National Productivity Organization, and Ministry of Industries and Production at Korangi Association of Trade and Industry, said a press release on Friday.

President Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), Salman Aslam, General Secretary KATI Nihal Akhtar, former senior vice president KATI Ahmed Sharif, Secretary USA-Pakistan business Development Forum Syed Nasir Wajahat, Regional Head NPO Karachi Moazzam Ali Ghumro, Trainers of Programme Zaulfiqar Ahmed and Syed Murtaza Ashraf, Advisor Ministry of Science and Technology Muhmmad Umar also participated.

Shaikh Imtiaz noted that improvement in quality of products would benefit the manufacturing company, resultantly it would be contributing in the national economic growth.

He informed the audience that first productivity movement was actively working to promote the Pakistan products in international markets by upgrading the production capacity and latest machinery.

He also lauded the role of NPO and Federal Ministry of Industries and Production in bringing the improvement in the quality of products through holding of workshops and seminars for creating awareness about the modern ideas on the pattern of Japan and Switzerland.

He pointed out that production capacity of a company was estimated through its output and input where output is taken as quality or quantity of product and service and input includes labour, investment and raw materials.

Shaikh said that manufacturing companies could enhance their production capacity through dissemination of information about productivity, quality tools and techniques, which would help to promote industrialization in the country.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Technology Exports Business Agriculture Company Kati Nasir Japan Switzerland Korangi Market Industry NPO Labour

Recent Stories

Subsidised flour available at 1,100 sale points: D ..

Subsidised flour available at 1,100 sale points: DC

23 seconds ago
 PACF dispatches 54 tons of relief items for quake- ..

PACF dispatches 54 tons of relief items for quake-hit Afghan people

24 seconds ago
 Commissioner hears complaints in open court

Commissioner hears complaints in open court

25 seconds ago
 Uninterrupted power supply to industrial sector to ..

Uninterrupted power supply to industrial sector to protect employment: Khurram D ..

27 seconds ago
 PPP to vote Hamza during re-election of chief mini ..

PPP to vote Hamza during re-election of chief ministership: MPAs

30 seconds ago
 Immense scope for construction sector in Karachi: ..

Immense scope for construction sector in Karachi: Murtaza Wahab

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.